eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 6,704,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,462. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 565,378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 854,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $50,018,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.