ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.38.

TSE ECN opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$758.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

