electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 115,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 389,946 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,155. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. electroCore has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

