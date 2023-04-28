Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $129.50, but opened at $126.21. Electronic Arts shares last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 901,967 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

