Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $214,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,245. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $402.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day moving average of $350.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

