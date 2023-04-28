Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS.

Elme Communities Stock Down 3.1 %

ELME traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 1,283,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $25.04.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Elme Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -205.71%.

ELME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

