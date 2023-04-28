Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$770,138.60 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDVGet Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$770,138.60.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.88. 458,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.53. The firm has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1 year low of C$22.77 and a 1 year high of C$36.44.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$804.38 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.0586166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.70%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

