Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider Sells C$770,138.60 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$770,138.60.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.88. 458,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.53. The firm has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1 year low of C$22.77 and a 1 year high of C$36.44.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$804.38 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.0586166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.70%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Featured Stories

