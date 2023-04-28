Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Hits $9.68 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.68 million and $169,991.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,764,945 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

