Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.37. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

