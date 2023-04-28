Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 161,581 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $412,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 381,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,727 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. 704,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,410. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.