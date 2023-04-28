Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 162,116 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,164,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 127,876 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.55. 1,001,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,412. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

