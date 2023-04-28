Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 595,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $549,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,118,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,464,248. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

