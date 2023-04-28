Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 969.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 10.22% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $807,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.52. 216,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

