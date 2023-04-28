Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 104,196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $502,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 254,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,062. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

