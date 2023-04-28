Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $442,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 708,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,768. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

