Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145,436 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,897,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $641,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
