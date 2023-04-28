EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.84 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

