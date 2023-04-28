EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

EQT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EQT

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in EQT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

