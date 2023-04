Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 28th (BDRBF, CHD, CLSD, CROX, EKSO, FICO, IDN, RNA, SAIA, SNMSF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 28th:

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

had its reiterates rating reissued by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its reiterates rating reissued by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 3M.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its reiterates rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 3M.

