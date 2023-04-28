Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.9 %

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

