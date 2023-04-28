ERC20 Price Tops $0.0105 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $219.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,287.93 or 0.99966803 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01058697 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $118.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

