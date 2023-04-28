Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in April

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Escalon Medical Trading Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS ESMC traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. Escalon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

