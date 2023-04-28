Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 16,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 60,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Further Reading

