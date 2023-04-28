Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.59-$14.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.33.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. 592,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.