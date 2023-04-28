Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.
Essex Property Trust Stock Performance
Essex Property Trust stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.17. 122,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.