Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.17. 122,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after acquiring an additional 613,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

