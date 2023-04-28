Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.62 or 0.00067091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $462.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,265.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00304872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00529304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00400915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,666,043 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

