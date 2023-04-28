Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Etsy stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $7,578,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

