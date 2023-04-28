Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
CLWT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 28,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,672. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
