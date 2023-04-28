Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Trading Up 3.5 %

CLWT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 28,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,672. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.