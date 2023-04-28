Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EURN. DNB Markets boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.53.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Euronav has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 299.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after buying an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,721,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

