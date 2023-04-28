Evercore ISI Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $265.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HSY. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.56.

HSY stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.63. 317,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,416. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Hershey by 185.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

