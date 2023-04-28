EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 549,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EZGO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,130. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

