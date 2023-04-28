Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 385,700 shares changing hands.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.93.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
