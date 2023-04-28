Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.
