FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

