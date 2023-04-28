Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fat Projects Acquisition news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $525,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at $4,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

FATP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,973. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

