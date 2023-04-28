Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,425. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $206,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.