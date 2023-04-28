Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

