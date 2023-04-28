FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $227.70. 85,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,163. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.41.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

