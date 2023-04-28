Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FDBC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 11,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126. The company has a market cap of $248.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 29.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

Further Reading

