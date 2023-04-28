Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 22nd Century Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 22nd Century Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

