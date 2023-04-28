Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675 billion to $3.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.76-$6.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.04.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,627,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,280,000 after purchasing an additional 106,644 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.