Fiduciary Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after buying an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,111. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

