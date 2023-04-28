Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

FITB opened at $25.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

