Financial Analysis: Hour Loop (HOUR) versus Its Rivals

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hour Loop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1167 3506 49 2.70

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 53.50%. Given Hour Loop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -38.75 Hour Loop Competitors $15.36 billion -$175.65 million -13.73

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Volatility & Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hour Loop peers beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

