Financial Architects Inc Buys 2,531 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,409,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,952,000 after buying an additional 213,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.