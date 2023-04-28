Financial Architects Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.