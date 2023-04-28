Financial Architects Inc Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.