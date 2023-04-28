Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,525,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 98,765 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Stories

