Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,278 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

