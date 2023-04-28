Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,872 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
- Daqo New Energy Is a Budding Chinese Value Play
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.